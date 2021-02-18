Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Park City Group had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 4.63%.

Shares of PCYG stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,824. The company has a market capitalization of $133.77 million, a PE ratio of 89.76 and a beta of 1.58. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17.

Get Park City Group alerts:

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.