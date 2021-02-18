Parex Resources’ (PXT) NA Rating Reaffirmed at Eight Capital

Eight Capital reaffirmed their na rating on shares of Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Eight Capital currently has a C$31.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark raised their price objective on Parex Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Parex Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of PXT stock opened at C$21.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Parex Resources has a 12 month low of C$9.22 and a 12 month high of C$22.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.07.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 2,600 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.42, for a total transaction of C$55,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,522,425.54. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.85, for a total value of C$218,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,691,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,969,741.15. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,382.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

