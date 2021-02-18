Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

PGRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $8.99 on Thursday. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

