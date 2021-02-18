Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Stake Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 298,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,116 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

PGRE stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 1.47.

PGRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.71.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.