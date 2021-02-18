Parachute Price Reaches $0.0139 on Top Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $8.47 million and approximately $280,658.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,634,517 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

