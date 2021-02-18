Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
PARR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Par Pacific to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.56.
PARR stock opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $875.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Par Pacific has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $20.31.
Par Pacific Company Profile
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.
