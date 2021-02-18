Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

PARR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Par Pacific to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.56.

PARR stock opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $875.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Par Pacific has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $20.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,662,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,219,000 after purchasing an additional 487,981 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $895,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after buying an additional 41,078 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

