Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $425.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $347.26.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $395.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of -127.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $368.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.37. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $399.76.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total transaction of $417,341.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,140,761.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total value of $11,798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,766,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,195 shares of company stock worth $68,692,035 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,060,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,374,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

