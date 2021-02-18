Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Palatin Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of PTN opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51. Palatin Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $210.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.71.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Palatin Technologies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,109,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 774,329 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Palatin Technologies by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,519,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 611,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Palatin Technologies by 11,056.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 476,878 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Palatin Technologies by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 146,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

