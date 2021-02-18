PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.77

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.77 and last traded at $57.56, with a volume of 8128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.58.

PD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PagerDuty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -72.47 and a beta of 1.43.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $2,934,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $683,993.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,308,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,092,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 768,762 shares of company stock valued at $35,176,106 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PD. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 104.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,620,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,930,000 after buying an additional 5,422,353 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,474,000 after buying an additional 3,677,663 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 66.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,761,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,705,000 after buying an additional 2,308,510 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,230,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 34.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,134,000 after buying an additional 675,907 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

