Pact Group Holdings Ltd (PGH.AX) (ASX:PGH) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05

Pact Group Holdings Ltd (PGH.AX) (ASX:PGH) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.37.
About Pact Group Holdings Ltd (PGH.AX)
