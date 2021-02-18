Owens & Minor (OMI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Owens & Minor to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $27.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.54, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $31.90.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,094.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.35.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

