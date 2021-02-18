Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

Owens Corning stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.53. 11,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,203. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.38 and a 200 day moving average of $73.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $87.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Owens Corning declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

OC has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.57.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

