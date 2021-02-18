Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.
Owens Corning stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.53. 11,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,203. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.38 and a 200 day moving average of $73.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $87.89.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.
OC has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.57.
About Owens Corning
Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.