Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.64

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.64 and last traded at $22.63, with a volume of 21807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OVV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

