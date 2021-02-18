Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $22.46. The company had a trading volume of 25,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,692. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 4.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16.

OVV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

