Ouroboros (OURO) Reaches Market Cap of $106,408.95

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Ouroboros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ouroboros has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. Ouroboros has a market cap of $106,408.95 and $337.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.58 or 0.00375643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00060058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00079203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00084900 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00082771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.97 or 0.00437858 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,983.20 or 0.86399428 BTC.

About Ouroboros

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en . Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ouroboros

