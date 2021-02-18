Ormeus Coin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17,218.00 (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ormeus Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Coin has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $17,218.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $190.75 or 0.00368884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00060456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00079779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00083258 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00083426 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.76 or 0.00432709 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.70 or 0.00175394 BTC.

Ormeus Coin was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin . The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com . Ormeus Coin’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus

