Origin Gold Co. (OIC.V) (CVE:OIC) Trading 2.3% Higher

Origin Gold Co. (OIC.V) (CVE:OIC)’s stock price was up 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 118,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 52,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.24.

Origin Gold Co. (OIC.V) Company Profile (CVE:OIC)

Origin Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold properties in Colombia. It holds a 50% interest in the La Pantera property located in the Bolivar region, Colombia. The company was formerly known as OneCap Investment Corporation and changed its name to Origin Gold Corporation in July 2018.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Gold Co. (OIC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Gold Co. (OIC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.