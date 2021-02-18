O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $23.58 Per Share

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $23.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $23.13. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $26.53 EPS.

ORLY has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.38.

Shares of ORLY opened at $447.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $454.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.96. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $496.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

