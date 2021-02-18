Opera (OPRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Opera to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). Opera had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 47.21%. The firm had revenue of $42.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.28 million.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRA opened at $12.47 on Thursday. Opera has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Opera from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.05.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

