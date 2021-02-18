Opera (OPRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Opera to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $42.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.28 million. Opera had a net margin of 47.21% and a return on equity of 3.48%.

OPRA stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.14. Opera has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $13.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24.

Several brokerages recently commented on OPRA. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Opera from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

