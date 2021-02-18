Open Platform Price Hits $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $108,863.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Open Platform has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00063754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.51 or 0.00886013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006806 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00047047 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00026974 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.66 or 0.05055327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00045965 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00016168 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,251,422 coins. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

