Open Lending Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,542 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,929% compared to the typical volume of 76 put options.

LPRO stock opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57. Open Lending has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $43.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on LPRO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.92.

In other news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $12,366,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,799,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,134,914.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $118,639,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 33.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

