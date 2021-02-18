OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes $387,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $540.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 94.14, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $548.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.44.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.40.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total transaction of $705,231.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,030 shares of company stock valued at $14,003,913 in the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

