OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,710,000 after acquiring an additional 98,797 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 437,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,983,000 after acquiring an additional 45,647 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,411,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

Shares of ARE opened at $169.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

