OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,077 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,575 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,750,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,164,000 after buying an additional 386,100 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,658,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,908,000 after buying an additional 789,833 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,521,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,128,000 after buying an additional 178,172 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,439,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,183,000 after buying an additional 726,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $40.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

