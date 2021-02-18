Oldfather Financial Services LLC Takes $784,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after acquiring an additional 35,259 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 45,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 26,607 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 615.4% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 31,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $104.04. 3,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,404. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $106.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.12.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

