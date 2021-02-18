Oldfather Financial Services LLC Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $17.11 on Thursday, hitting $2,111.20. 26,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,886.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,690.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

