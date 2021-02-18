OKB One Day Trading Volume Reaches $382.36 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.56 or 0.00020368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OKB has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a market capitalization of $633.40 million and $382.36 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00062892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.31 or 0.00855335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00030511 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00044617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.81 or 0.05035438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00050764 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00017399 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB (OKB) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

