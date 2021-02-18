OIN Finance (OIN) Price Reaches $1.02 on Major Exchanges

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OIN Finance token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00001967 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OIN Finance has traded 197% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00060938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.27 or 0.00317034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00081774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00074331 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00084272 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $234.99 or 0.00453507 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,263.29 or 0.85424523 BTC.

OIN Finance Token Profile

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

OIN Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

