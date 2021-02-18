Offshift Price Up 115.1% Over Last 7 Days (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Offshift token can currently be purchased for about $5.63 or 0.00010847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded 115.1% higher against the US dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $10.10 million and $617,041.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,889.54 or 1.00000528 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00044541 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006257 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.37 or 0.00151035 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001939 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 60.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Offshift Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

Offshift Token Trading

Offshift can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.