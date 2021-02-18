ODEM 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,945.00 (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 18th. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $6.39 million and $3,945.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ODEM has traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar. One ODEM token can currently be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00062417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $459.12 or 0.00884383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00031018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00045077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.17 or 0.04935379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00049859 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00017623 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM (CRYPTO:ODE) is a token. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ODEM is odem.io

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

