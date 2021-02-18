Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) Insider Mark Richardson Buys 5 Shares

Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) insider Mark Richardson acquired 5 shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,662 ($34.78) per share, for a total transaction of £133.10 ($173.90).

Mark Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Mark Richardson purchased 6 shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,584 ($33.76) per share, for a total transaction of £155.04 ($202.56).

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) stock opened at GBX 2,593 ($33.88) on Thursday. Ocado Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 994.01 ($12.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,600.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,438.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14. The company has a market cap of £19.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -150.76.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OCDO shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,460 ($45.21) price objective on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,925 ($38.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price objective on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,108.50 ($27.55).

About Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

