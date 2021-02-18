Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) Insider Mark Richardson Buys 5 Shares

Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) insider Mark Richardson acquired 5 shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,662 ($34.78) per share, for a total transaction of £133.10 ($173.90).
Mark Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 15th, Mark Richardson purchased 6 shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,584 ($33.76) per share, for a total transaction of £155.04 ($202.56).
Shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) stock opened at GBX 2,593 ($33.88) on Thursday. Ocado Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 994.01 ($12.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,600.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,438.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14. The company has a market cap of £19.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -150.76.
About Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L)
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.
Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.