Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Alliance Global Partners

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NASDAQ OBLN opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Obalon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of -0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 44,715.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 698,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. Its product includes medical balloon technology for weight loss therapy which consists of a capsule containing a balloon that is swallowed and then remotely inflated.

