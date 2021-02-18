Oak Street Health, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01.

OSH has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

OSH opened at $61.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.65. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $66.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Griffin Myers sold 459,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $21,148,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,903,703 shares of company stock valued at $470,343,264 over the last 90 days. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

