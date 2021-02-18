Nyerium (NYEX) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Nyerium has a market cap of $16,795.07 and approximately $53.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyerium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nyerium has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006848 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Nyerium Coin Profile

NYEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 37,034,628 coins and its circulating supply is 32,150,000 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nyerium

Nyerium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

