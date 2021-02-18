NXM Trading 11.1% Higher This Week (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. NXM has a market cap of $453.12 million and $933,949.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be bought for $74.25 or 0.00142841 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NXM has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.98 or 0.00378973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00060154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00079169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00085167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00082327 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.63 or 0.00439863 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,741.08 or 0.86076028 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM’s total supply is 6,655,911 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,102,895 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

Buying and Selling NXM

