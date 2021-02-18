NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,697 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $276,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.1% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.6% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.97.

NVDA traded down $10.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $586.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,934,413. The stock has a market cap of $362.76 billion, a PE ratio of 95.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $542.92 and its 200-day moving average is $524.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

