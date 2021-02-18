NuVasive (NUVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect NuVasive to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NUVA opened at $57.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research lowered shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.41.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

