Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock to C$66.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nutrien traded as high as C$72.40 and last traded at C$71.95, with a volume of 585414 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$71.10.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NTR. CSFB set a C$41.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Nutrien to C$55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nutrien to C$57.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$66.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

