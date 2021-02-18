Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $39.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.44. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $52.38.

NRIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

