NuBits Market Capitalization Achieves $4.91 Million (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. During the last week, NuBits has traded 23% higher against the US dollar. One NuBits token can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and approximately $10,758.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001577 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.45 or 0.00439933 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits (USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

NuBits Token Trading

NuBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

