NTV Asset Management LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,306 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,232,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $9,248,000. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,646 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX opened at $66.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $70.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.31.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

