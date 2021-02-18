NTV Asset Management LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KMI opened at $15.13 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Several analysts have commented on KMI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

