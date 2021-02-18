NTV Asset Management LLC Invests $251,000 in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth about $292,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 92.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 74,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,393 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $168,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,884 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $95.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.91. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $98.44.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.35.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

