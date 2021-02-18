NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%.

NYSE DNOW opened at $10.38 on Thursday. NOW has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

