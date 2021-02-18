NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NVCR stock traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.89. 508,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,440. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $194.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 952.10 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $32,722,954.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,466,777.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at $21,296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 276,708 shares of company stock worth $44,534,861 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 150.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

