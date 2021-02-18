Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Lifted by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after acquiring an additional 273,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.60. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

