Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Novartis’ earnings. Novartis reported earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novartis will report full year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $7.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Novartis.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 407.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS stock opened at $89.80 on Friday. Novartis has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $98.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $205.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $3.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

