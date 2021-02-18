North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 17,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,886. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $364.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.38. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOA. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of North American Construction Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

