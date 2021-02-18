Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.05

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 214176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NHYDY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

